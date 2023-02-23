Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 8,549 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.12 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

