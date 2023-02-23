Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

