Aviva PLC Buys 39,124 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 285.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $140,367,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

