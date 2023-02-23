Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 4.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

