PFS Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

