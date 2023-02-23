MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 204,499 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,499 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,464,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 597,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 830,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $14,613,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CGGR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

