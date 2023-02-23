MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,839 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

