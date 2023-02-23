MML Investors Services LLC Buys 19,691 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.