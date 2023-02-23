First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

