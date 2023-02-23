Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $17,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

