Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,662 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,049,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after buying an additional 518,544 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

