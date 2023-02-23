Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

OGN opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

