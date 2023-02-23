MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

