Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Essex Property Trust worth $161,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

