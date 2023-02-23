MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

