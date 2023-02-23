Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

