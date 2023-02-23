Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $152,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

