245,275 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

