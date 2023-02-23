Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to Issue $0.02 Annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

