Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to Issue $0.02 Annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of UGP opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
