MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 169,903 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169,903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.