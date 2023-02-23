ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $155,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

