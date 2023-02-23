PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

