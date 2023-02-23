PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

