PFS Investments Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after purchasing an additional 342,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,184,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

