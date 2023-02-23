Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.