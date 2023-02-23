iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

