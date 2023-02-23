Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Equitable worth $124,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

