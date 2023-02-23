Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $133.21 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,239 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of VMware worth $133,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

VMW stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.