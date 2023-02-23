Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,636 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 39,507 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Electronic Arts worth $135,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 338.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 215,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,818 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.