Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

PH opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

