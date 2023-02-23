Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

