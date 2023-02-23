24,346 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

