Aviva PLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

