Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 10.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRL stock opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.91.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

