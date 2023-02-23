Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $138,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,057.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,936.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4,503.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

