Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,907,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 448,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Huntington Bancshares worth $156,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.