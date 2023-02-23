Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Roblox worth $160,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

