Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $170.97 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $170,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of RE opened at $379.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.73. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

