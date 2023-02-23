Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

