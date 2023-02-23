Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,212 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

