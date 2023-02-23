Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 0.0 %

HOLX opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

