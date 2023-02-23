Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $18.81 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.