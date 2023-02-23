Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 29,197 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.52 and a beta of 0.39.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

