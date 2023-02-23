Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

