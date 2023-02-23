McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

