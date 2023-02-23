Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

