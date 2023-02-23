Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,862 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

