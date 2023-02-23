Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 123 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

JBT opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

