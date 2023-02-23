Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,273 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.