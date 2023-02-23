Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Amcor worth $29,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

